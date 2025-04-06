U.S. stock futures plunge ahead of Monday open as Trump tariffs shock continues

U.S. stock futures plunged Sunday evening, an indication that the market turmoil that began last week will continue when trading opens Monday, NBC News reported.

Looming over the markets: The retaliatory actions that other countries are expected to enact as the American tariffs announced last week take effect.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

As of early Sunday evening, S&P 500 futures had fallen 4.5%. Futures in the tech-heavy Nasdaq also fell 4.5% , while ones for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1,600 points in volatile trading. (Futures markets are a way for traders to move stocks when the major exchanges are closed, and serve as a implied measure for how stocks will act when the markets do open, generally at 9:30 a.m. ET on weekdays.)

Even the price of bitcoin, which showed signs Friday of having resisted the wider market downturn, fell as much as 5%.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The declines mean another savage day awaits investors when trading officially opens Monday at 9:30 a.m ET. The losses would come on top of a two-day free-fall last week that represented the worst 48-hour period in market history, with some $6.6 trillion in value wiped out.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump signaled little intention to back off his proposal, which would see tariffs rise as much as 79% — for countries like China.

"THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Saturday. "it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Trump did not sent out a post of his own Sunday, instead re-posting links to other outlets that offered support for his proposal.

In a release just before futures trading began Sunday, the White House published a brief note that recognized administration officials for outlining Trump’s plan to end “the globalist policies of economic destruction that have shipped American jobs and industries overseas at the expense of American workers.”

The baseline 10 percent tariffs took effect on Saturday, with dozens of countries facing higher so-called "reciprocal tariffs" beginning on Wednesday. China said Friday it would impose a 34% tariff on all goods imported from the U.S. beginning April 10, the day the U.S. tariffs are set to rise on Chinese goods — from 20% to at least 54%.

Goldman Sachs analysts wrote over the weekend that the "tariff pandora's box has been opened," adding that the U.S. action against China in particular was "substantially higher than our economists’ previous base case and most investors had expected."

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CBS in an interview Sunday morning that the White House was not considering an extension of the start date for the tariffs.

“There is no postponing. They are definitely going to stay in place for days and weeks,” Lutnick said.

Trump posted on his social media platform that “the Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days.”

“The army of millions and millions of human beings screwing in little screws to make iPhones, that kind of thing is going to come to America and be automated," he said. "The tradecraft of America — workers are going to fix" the robots.

While Trump's cabinet has been aligned behind him, the overwhelming consensus among economists and high-profile business executives have been that the tariffs are a mistake. One surprising source of criticism came from Elon Musk, who on Saturday hit out at White House senior adviser for trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro. Navarro shot back in an interview Sunday that Musk was "simply protecting his own interests."

But it's not clear that Musk's interest are particularly different than any of the many businesses that rely on the modern global economic system and its cross-border supply chains. Tesla, alongside SpaceX, last month submitted a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative warning of the impact of tariffs, and the threat of retaliatory ones, to its bottom line.

Ahead of the Sunday evening futures open, Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities financial group, cut his price forecast for Tesla's stock by 43% and for Apple's by 23%.

“The economic pain that will be brought by these tariffs are hard to describe and can essentially take the U.S. tech industry back a decade in the process while China steamrolls ahead,” he wrote.

He added that the tariffs as currently constituted would unleash “economic Armageddon and stop the U.S. tech world in its tracks.”

There were other signs of the gravity of the situation. Stan Druckenmiller, one of the most successful Wall Street investors in history, published a post on X for only the fifth time to correct another poster's summary of an interview he gave.

"I do not support tariffs exceeding 10% which I made abundantly clear in the interview you cite," he wrote.

The massive market downdrifts come in response not to the imposition of tariffs — which have been enacted by most presidential administrations — but rather the scale of what Trump has proposed. Rather than simply taxing imports into the U.S., Trump is seeking to up-end an entire economic order that was premised on global trade and cooperation, with the U.S. transitioning to a service-oriented economy and away from having to rely on labor-intensive manufacturing.

The cost of transitioning back to the kind of export-oriented economy Trump is proposing is virtually incalculable, since it would also entail a relatively lower standard of living for a majority of Americans for an indefinite period of time.

In the meantime, at least one Wall Street firm is already forecasting that unemployment is poised to climb from its current level of 4.2% to 5.3%, and for the economy to contract.

“The pinch from higher prices that we expect in coming months may hit harder than in the post-pandemic inflation spike” because average income growth has been slowing, analysts with JPMorgan wrote in a note to clients late Friday.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, spoke from the Senate to blast the White House’s far-reaching tariffs, imposed against nearly every country and territory in the world. “Donald Trump is using tariffs in the dumbest way possible,” Schumer said Friday. “In fact, Trump slapped tariffs on penguins but not on Putin.”

They said they expect a significant pull-back in consumer spending — which drives some 80% of the U.S. economy — as a result of the economic uncertainty.

Hedge fund investor Bill Ackman, an ardent supporter of Trump’s 2024 campaign, posted a lengthy note on X warning of the consequences to the economy should Trump fail to back off.

“The President has an opportunity on Monday to call a time out and have the time to execute on fixing an unfair tariff system,” he wrote. Alternatively, we are heading for a self-induced, economic nuclear winter, and we should start hunkering down. May cooler heads prevail.”

Steve Kopack contributed.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: