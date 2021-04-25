U.S. to Send COVID Vaccine Components, Supplies to India

The United States will immediately help India respond to a massive surge in coronavirus infections by supplying raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear, a White House spokeswoman said on Sunday.

"The United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies," National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.

She said the United States would send raw materials needed for India to manufacture the Covishield vaccine, as well as therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators and protective equipment for frontline workers.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, as the country set a global record for new COVID-19 infections in a single day.

