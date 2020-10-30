UConn

UConn Prohibits Students From Attending Off-Campus Social Gatherings

NBC Universal, Inc.

The University of Connecticut is prohibiting students from attending off-campus social gatherings through Nov. 4, school officials said Friday.

Any residential students who attend off-campus social gatherings will be referred to Community Standards by Connecticut State Police, the university said.

School officials said this only applies to social gatherings and does not apply to voting on Nov. 3.

U.S. & World

2020 Presidential Race 21 hours ago

Trump, Biden Hold Dueling Rallies in Midwest Battlegrounds

Daylight Saving Time Oct 22

Daylight Saving Time Ends Nov. 1. Here's How to Adjust Easily

This comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases at the university. On Friday, the university reported a positivity rate of 5.6% among off-campus students. Health officials said there are nine reported off-campus cases, which is the highest single-day total in weeks. There are also three on-campus cases, according to school officials.

"There is no indication that these cases are related to one another or stem from a common source, meaning they are scattered. This is cause for even greater concern, especially in light of the fact that the state’s positivity rate has jumped in recent days," Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Eleanor JB Daugherty said in a statement.

The ban will be in effect until 8 a.m. on Nov. 4.

This article tagged under:

UConnCOVID-19coronavirus outbreakcoronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us