University of Hartford Student Arrested for ‘Concerning' Social Media Posts

A student at the University of Hartford has been arrested after making what officials are calling concerning posts to social media.

UHart officials said the university's Department of Public Safety was made aware of anonymous and concerning posts to social media on Sunday night.

The Department of Public Safety worked with local police to determine the account information and identify a student.

Police said the posts were threats that referred to shooting a dorm and other firearm references.

The student, who was staying on campus, was arrested without incident.

He is facing charges including threatening. School officials have not released the student's identity.

At this time, the student has been banned from campus pending conduct proceedings, according to the school.

Investigators said the student defined his actions as a joke.

There is no threat to campus.