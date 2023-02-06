University of Hartford

University of Hartford Student Arrested for ‘Concerning' Social Media Posts

NBC Connecticut

A student at the University of Hartford has been arrested after making what officials are calling concerning posts to social media.

UHart officials said the university's Department of Public Safety was made aware of anonymous and concerning posts to social media on Sunday night.

The Department of Public Safety worked with local police to determine the account information and identify a student.

Police said the posts were threats that referred to shooting a dorm and other firearm references.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The student, who was staying on campus, was arrested without incident.

He is facing charges including threatening. School officials have not released the student's identity.

At this time, the student has been banned from campus pending conduct proceedings, according to the school.

U.S. & World

Florida 7 mins ago

2 Missing Missouri Children Found at Florida Supermarket Nearly One Year Later

China 4 hours ago

China Accuses US of ‘Overreacting' When It Shot Down Balloon

Investigators said the student defined his actions as a joke.

There is no threat to campus.

This article tagged under:

University of Hartford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us