Ukraine Asks Biden Admin for Armed Drones, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles

To bolster its defenses against invading Russian forces, Ukraine is asking the Biden administration for armed drones, anti-ship missiles, “off-the-shelf” electronic jamming equipment and surface-to-air missiles that can strike aircraft at a higher altitude, according to four sources with knowledge of the request.

The wish list recently submitted to Washington by Ukraine also includes a request for more portable Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank weapons, which have already proved crucial in in the government’s fight against a larger, better-armed Russian force, the sources, including two European diplomats familiar with Kyiv’s requirements, told NBC News.

Ukraine wanted help to bolster its electronic warfare efforts against Russia with “off-the-shelf” gear, including satellite navigation and communications-jamming equipment and ground-based communications to oversee drones, the sources said.

President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels, Belgium, for a NATO summit on Ukraine next week.

