Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine President Gives Upbeat War Assessment

“Ukraine doesn’t want to be covered in bodies of soldiers," he said. "Go home.”

NBC Universal, Inc.

In a video address to the nation early Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an upbeat assessment of the war and called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance.

“We are a people who in a week have destroyed the plans of the enemy,” he said. “They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will have here not one quiet moment.”

Zelenskyy didn’t comment on whether the Russians have seized several cities, including Kherson.

“If they went somewhere, then only temporarily. We’ll drive them out,” he said.

He said the fighting is taking a toll on the morale of Russian soldiers, who “go into grocery stores and try to find something to eat.”

“These are not warriors of a superpower," he said. "These are confused children who have been used.”

He said the Russian death toll has reached about 9,000.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Russians Besiege Ukrainian Ports; Moscow's Isolation Deepens

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 6 hours ago

Russians Besiege Ukrainian Ports as Armored Column Stalls

“Ukraine doesn’t want to be covered in bodies of soldiers," he said. "Go home.”

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisUkraineVolodymyr Zelenskyy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us