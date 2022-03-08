Nuclear

Nuclear War With Russia: Should We Be Concerned?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Vladmir Putin’s nuclear posturing has reignited concerns about a nuclear attack on our soil.

The threat of nuclear annihilation last reached its peak during the Cold War, and experts say the current situation could be a very similar conflict. This is a major concern with Russia having the most nuclear weapons stockpiled.

Sue O’Connell and Rob Michaelson go over the history of nuclear tensions between Russia and the United States and if we should be concerned about the nuclear threat right now.

