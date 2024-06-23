Seattle

Ultramarathon athlete awarded more than $13 million after falling on ‘perennially' wet Seattle sidewalk

A jury found that that the city of Seattle and the owners of an apartment building are responsible for the amount.

By Associated Press

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A jury awarded $13.1 million to an ultramarathon athlete who was severely injured when she fell on a Seattle sidewalk in 2021.

The award by a King County jury found that the city of Seattle and the owners of an apartment building are responsible for the amount, the Seattle Times reported.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Lesley Mettler Auld, 53, said in a news release issued by her attorneys on Friday that she will never run again and struggles to walk after the fall on a sidewalk in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.

“Today, fully 34 months since the fall, I still have to pull myself up the stairs in my house on my hands and knees," she said.

The professional fitness coach has completed numerous ultramarathons, which are races longer than the standard marathon distance of 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers), her lawyers said.

She fell on a stretch of sidewalk “perennially covered in water and algae," according to her lawsuit. Other residents testified in court they had also fallen there.

Mettler Auld severely damaged her quadriceps and required multiple surgeries.

U.S. & World

Health 10 mins ago

A Zyn shortage is busting users' buzz as company halts online sales

Arkansas 3 hours ago

4th victim dies day after shooting at an Arkansas grocery store, police say

A spokesperson for the Seattle city attorney’s office declined to comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Seattle
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us