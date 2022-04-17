Underwater Easter Egg Hunt Features Scuba Diving Easter Bunny Off Florida Keys

An underwater Easter egg hunt took place Sunday in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Sunday off Islamorada.

A group of sea “egg-splorers” found Easter eggs doled out by a scuba-diving Easter Bunny.

The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt is staged each year by Spencer Slate, operator of Captain Slate’s Dive Adventures in the Upper Keys.

The event raised funds to help a charity that supports children in need.

The Easter egg hunt is one of several dives Slate stages every year to promote marine animal protection and reef conservation with a fun twist.

Slate participated himself as the Easter Bunny in dive gear for the event.

Hard-boiled eggs were used to prevent adverse impacts on the marine ecosystem. One of the eggs had a special mark that a lucky diver found to win the grand prize that included dive trips and diving equipment.

