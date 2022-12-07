Rhode Island

Unhoused People Ordered to Vacate RI State House Grounds After Camping for 48 Hours

By Irvin Rodriguez

robo_banco_1200x675_1226441795882.jpg
NBC10

The State of Rhode Island has ordered the people camping outside the State House to vacate the grounds in the next 24 hours, according to WJAR.

They were given notice that camping outside the State House is prohibited.

Governor Dan McKee's office told WJAR that they will try to connect the people to transportation to a shelter.

The people are also being offered boxes to put their belongings in for the next 30 days.

State workers spoke to WJAR about the encampments and seeing needles nearby.

