Dozens of fliers fall ill after strong winds force United flight to divert from Newark

No passengers experienced serious injuries as a result of the turbulence.

By Anthony Payero and NBC New York Staff

On Friday, a United Airlines flight was diverted from Newark Airport to Stewart International Airport in New York due to high winds and turbulence.

The United flight, originally on its way to Newark from Tel Aviv, stopped in New York due to the rough weather, according to the airline.

At least 200 passengers were seen by first responders from multiple agencies at the scene, per Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus's office.

Some were transported to local hospitals for evaluation, and the rest were flown back to Newark Airport.

“I want to thank all the first responders for their quick, efficient, and professional action,” Neuhaus said. “Their collaborative efforts on this Good Friday evening helped alleviate the stress and difficulty of a challenging situation. While no passengers experienced serious injuries, we wish them all speedy recoveries and safe travels.”

Per United Airlines, one passenger deplaned due to a medical incident, and a few other customers were seen by medical personnel for possible motion sickness.

The flight refueled and completed its journey to Newark.

A United Airlines plane ran off the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Friday.

