United Methodist Church

United Methodist Church Looks to Split over LGBTQ Issues

The proposal is titled Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace through Separation

Shelby Ruch-Teegarden, center, of Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary joins other protestors during the United Methodist Church's special session of the general conference in St. Louis, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
AP Photo/Sid Hastings

The United Methodist Church has proposed splitting into separate entities in order to resolve long-standing disagreements over the issues of same-sex marriage and the ordination of gay clergy, according to a statement shared Friday by the United Methodist Council of Bishops.

The proposal, titled Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace through Separation, notes that the church failed to reconcile its schism in prior meetings and has reached “an impasse.”

“...the Church’s witness and mission is being impeded, and the Church itself as well as its members have been injured,” the nine-page document says.

