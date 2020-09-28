universal health services

Universal Health Services Hit By Apparent Ransomware Attack

Computer systems for UHS, which has more than 400 locations, primarily in the U.S., began to fail over the weekend

In this photo illustration, the Universal Health Services Hospitals company logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A major hospital chain has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest medical cyberattacks in United States history, NBC News reports.

Computer systems for Universal Health Services, which has more than 400 locations, primarily in the U.S., began to fail over the weekend, and some hospitals have had to resort to filing patient information with pen and paper, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.

Universal Health Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but speaking anonymously, one person familiar with the company’s response efforts who is not authorized to speak to the press said that the attack “looks and smells like ransomware.”

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 15 hours ago

Trump's Tax Revelation Could Tarnish Image That Fueled Rise

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

US ‘Not in a Good Place' as Daily Coronavirus Cases Grow, Fauci Says

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that spreads across computer networks, encrypting files and demanding payment for a key to decrypt them.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

universal health services
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us