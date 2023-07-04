Up to 8 feet of water flooded basements of Conn. condos during storm

Multiple residents of a condominium complex in Rocky Hill are displaced after as much as eight feet of water flooded their basements during the storm on Monday.

Firefighters were called to Cedar Hollow Drive around 8:15 p.m. after getting multiple reports from residents about basements flooding during the thunderstorm.

According to fire officials, once crews arrived to the condominium complex, eleven units were found to have substantial water in their basements. The amount of water ranged from several inches up to eight feet.

The fire department began pumping out the water with portable electric and gas-powered pumps. Electricity and natural gas services were turned off.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The town's building inspector came and evaluated the units. Authorities said the residents in the most affected units were evacuated and made plans to stay at local hotels or with family.

No injuries were reported.