Upside Down Sticky Peach Cakettes

INGREDIENTS:
For the Crumble:
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
1 tsp salt
1 TBS lemon zest
4 TBS butter, melted
For the Peaches:
1 lb Peaches, sliced into thin wedges
1 TBS fresh thyme, minced
3/4 cup sugar
For the Cake:
1 stick butter, unsalted (plus more for buttering the tins)
1 cup sugar
1 TBS lemon zest
2 TBS lemon juice
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 1/2 cup all purpose flour
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1 1/2 tsp salt
1 cup greek yogurt, I like Fage 2%
PREPARATION:
For the Crumble:
- Mix together the dry ingredients with a fork. Toss in lemon zest. Add melted butter. Stir with fork until mixture is a crumbly consistency.
For the Rhubarb:
- Place sliced rhubarb in a medium mixing bowl. Add thyme and sugar. Toss to evenly distribute and let sit a minimum of 5 minutes to release juices, mixing once.
For the Cake:
- Preheat oven to 350F
- Generously butter the muffin tin.
- In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer combine butter and sugar. Beat on medium speed with the paddle attachment until the mixture is pale and creamy. Beat in lemon zest and juice. Add eggs, one at a time. Continue mixing on medium until mixture is beautifully
Ready to flip and cool. Scrape down sides when necessary.
- Turn the mixer to low. In three increments, add the flour mixture and yogurt- alternating between the two and scraping down the side of the bowl when necessary. Be careful not to over mix. Turn up to medium-high for 3 seconds to smooth out the mixture, then immediately stop.
- Place 1 layer of rhubarb in the bottom of the muffin tin. Add approximately 1/2 cup of cake batter and top with a solid layer of lemon zest crumble.
- Bake for 25 min. When a toothpick comes out clean, immediately remove from the oven and run a thin blade knife around the edge of each cakette. Allow to cool for 2 minutes in the tin before gently flipping over onto the cooling rack. Enjoy with afternoon tea or with a dollop of Greek yogurt or vanilla ice cream for a spring-come-summer dessert.