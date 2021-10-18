URI Condemns Racist Social Media Message Student Sent to Dolphins Player

The University of Rhode Island issued a statement Sunday condemning a racist social media message that one of its students reportedly sent to a Miami Dolphins player.

In a since-deleted tweet, Dolphins defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah shared a hateful, racist message that was sent to him on Instagram after his team's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

"I normally ignore stuff like this but this is uncalled for!" Ogbah said on Twitter.

University of Rhode Island President Marc Parlange issued a statement Sunday night about the statement, which he said was alleged to have been sent by a student at the school.

The University learned today of an offensive, unacceptable and racist comment posted to social media today, allegedly by one of our students. This language is abhorrent and has no place in a community that is deeply committed to anti-racism.



Full message: https://t.co/fcKB40WYNZ pic.twitter.com/u2zes8Ls3g — URI (@universityofri) October 18, 2021

He said the university has taken "immediate action" and referred the matter to the university student conduct process for review.

Parlange said the school "is prevented by the Federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act" from releasing the individual's name.