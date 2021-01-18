US Capitol

Inauguration Rehearsal Evacuated, Capitol Shut Down After Fire in DC Homeless Camp

There was a fire several blocks from the Capitol and the rehearsal was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, officials said

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

Members of the US National Guard leave the US Capitol to take positions outside as a member of the Capitol police runs by, after an "external security threat"
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Participants in a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment in the area, officials said. 

D.C. firefighters responded to a fire Monday morning in the 100 block of H Street SE. It was extinguished and no one was hurt.

U.S. Capitol Police shut down the entire Capitol complex and issued a security warning.

Photos: Inauguration Rehearsal Shut Down by External Threat

“All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover. USCP,” the message Monday morning said. 

Another message from Capitol Police said there was an “external security threat located under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets SE.”

Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the directed of a secure location inside the Capitol complex. People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled “This is not a drill.” 

Four law enforcement officials told The Associated Press there had been a fire several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. 

The warnings come after the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol and two days before the inauguration, amid tight security and a tense atmosphere in D.C. 

The Capitol complex and surrounding areas have been locked down since the riot.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

