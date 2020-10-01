Economy

US Jobless Claims Total 837K as Layoffs Persist

Millions of Americans are facing unemployment with vastly diminished aid since the expiration of a $600-a-week federal benefit this summer.

"Store Closing" signs are posted at a "Sur La Table" kitchenware store
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

First-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 837,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, as layoffs remain high nearly seven months after the coronavirus struck the economy.

The still-elevated number of people seeking unemployment benefits each week reflects an economy that has recovered only about half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling. And millions of Americans are facing unemployment with vastly diminished aid since the expiration of a $600-a-week federal benefit this summer.

At the same time, some newly laid-off people are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as some state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear out backlogged claims. California, the largest state, has stopped processing new applications for two weeks as it seeks to reduce backlogs and pursue suspected fraud.

