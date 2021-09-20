COVID-19 vaccine

US to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for Arriving International Travelers

The U.S. will also start putting into place additional testing requirements.

In this March 26, 2021, file photo, travelers wearing protective masks walk past a sign pointing towards a Covid-19 testing location in Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.
The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against COVID as part of a new international air travel system.

Starting in early November, foreign nationals flying into the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof of vaccination prior to boarding a U.S.-bound flight, said White House COVID coordinator Jeffrey Zients.

The U.S. will also start putting into place additional testing requirements, Zients said. Foreign nationals will have to be tested three days prior to departure to the U.S. and show proof of a negative test, and unvaccinated Americans will have to test within one day of departure and be required to test again after their arrival.

