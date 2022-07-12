selfies

US Tourist Falls Into Mount Vesuvius Crater While Taking Selfie

The family hiked up Vesuvius from the town of Ottaviano and accessed the top of the volcano through a forbidden trail

An aerial view of the Mount Vesuvius crater in Campania, Italy.
Getty Images (File)

A 23-year-old American man was rescued over the weekend after falling into the crater of Mount Vesuvius in Italy while taking a selfie.

The man visited the famed volcano, notorious for destroying the Roman city of Pompeii and blanketing it in ash in 79 A.D, with two family members onSaturday.

The family hiked up Vesuvius from the town of Ottaviano and accessed the top of the volcano through a forbidden trail, Paolo Cappelli, the president of the Presidio Permanente Vesuvio, a base at the top of Vesuvius where guides operate from, told NBC News over the phone. 

"This family took another trail, closed to tourists, even if there was a small gate and 'no access' signs," Cappelli said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

selfiesMount Vesuvius
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us