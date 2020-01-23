Trump administration

US Won’t Extradite Wife of Diplomat Who Killed British Teen in Wrong-Way Crash

Anne Sacoolas returned to the United States three weeks after the August crash

This Dec. 20, 2019, photo shows the family of Harry Dunn — from left to right: mother Charlotte Charles, stepfather Bruce Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger, father Tim Dunn, stepmother Tracey Dunn and solicitor Mark Stephens — outside the Ministry of Justice in London after meeting with the director of Public Prosecutions.
David Mirzoeff/PA Images via Getty Images

The U.S. government has declined a request to extradite a U.S. diplomat's wife who killed a 19-year-old motorcyclist while driving on the wrong side of the road in England, a State Department official said.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, returned to the United States three weeks after the August crash near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire that killed motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

The U.S. State Department has said Sacoolas cannot be extradited because she is covered by diplomatic immunity.

For the full story, go to NBC News.

