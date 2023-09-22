Utah

Utah mayor was allegedly punched and spat on after he disparaged reporter's articles about him

The incident involved Orem Mayor David Young after a City Council meeting Tuesday night

The mayor of Orem, Utah, was allegedly spat on and punched by the adult daughter of a newspaper reporter he allegedly disparaged during a City Council meeting this week. 

Linnea Pugmire, 31, was arrested Tuesday evening by Orem police after confronting Mayor David Young in a heated skirmish caught on video.

The faceoff unfolded after Young spent about 20 minutes at Tuesday’s meeting discussing articles about himself and the council by reporter Genelle Pugmire in the local newspaper, The Daily Herald, dismissing them as “off the rails” and “overly ridiculous.”

Video of the confrontation, shared by a witness with NBC affiliate KSL of Salt Lake City, showed the moment the younger Pugmire said “How dare you?” to Young, who quipped, “How dare you? Get out of my face!” and Pugmire spat at him. 

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Utah
