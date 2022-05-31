Uvalde school shooting

Uvalde Mayor: Robb Elementary Must Be Torn Down

President Biden and State Senator Roland Gutierrez have expressed support in the demolition of the building

By Jacob Reyes

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin confirmed there are plans to destroy Robb Elementary, the site of the May 24 school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“I don’t think anybody’s plans are but to tear that building down,” Mayor McLaughlin said. “I would never ask, expect a child to ever have to walk in those doors ever, ever again. That building needs to be gone.”

State Senator Roland Gutierrez has also spoken of supporting the demolition of the elementary school. Gutierrez addressed those concerns to President Joe Biden during his visit to Uvalde Sunday where the president also expressed interest in doing so.

Mayor McLaughlin has visited the site of the growing memorial outside Robb Elementary and said it was moving and that messages of love and support have come from all over the world.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He also addressed the ongoing gun debate and called for partisan debate to pause.

“We need both parties to come together and say ‘look, let’s sit down at the table and come up with common-sense rules and get rid of this,” McLaughlin said.

Uvalde school shooting 12 hours ago

Uvalde: Visitations, Funerals and Burials, One After Another

Uvalde school shooting 7 hours ago

Probe Could Shed Light on Police Time Lapse in Uvalde Deaths

This article tagged under:

Uvalde school shooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us