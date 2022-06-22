Vacation Week: An Easy Way to Explore Maine and Ditch the Car

It's Vacation Week, and we're bringing you great ways to explore, and great stops in, New England. Today's focus: Maine.

With prices at the pump still on the rise and pre-COVID traffic making a comeback, we're highlighting a new way to save money -- and your sanity. Try leaving your car at home and hop on the Amtrak Downeaster.

Whether it's a trip to Old Orchard Beach for the sunny sands or a day exploring the vibrant city of Portland, the train will bring you to the most ideal destinations for all Maine has to offer.

For more information, go to traintomaine.com. You can also sign up for their newsletter and be the first to know about promotions and deals.