Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 South in New Haven, Conn.

A West Haven man has died after hitting a vehicle head-on while driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 South in New Haven early Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Troopers were called to I-95 south on the Q Bridge around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of a crash.

A vehicle fire has closed Interstate 95 south in New Haven on Wednesday morning.

State police said 41-year-old Jimmie Lee Wilson, of West Haven, was traveling northbound on the southbound side of the highway when he collided head-on with another vehicle.

According to investigators, the vehicle Wilson hit then caught on fire. The driver and two passengers in that vehicle were transported to St. Raphael Hospital to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-95 south was closed between exits 51 and 47. It has since fully reopened.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Morales #1369 at luis.morales@ct.gov.

