Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Verizon and AT&T have rejected a request by the U.S. government and Airlines for America, a trade group for large U.S. passenger and cargo carriers, to delay the rollout of new 5G wireless service.

In a joint letter Sunday to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, the telecommunications giants sought to dismiss concerns brought by U.S. airlines that a new 5G wireless service could harm aviation.

The airline industry is worried the "fifth generation" networks, set to be deployed on Jan. 5, could interfere with some vital monitors, like radio altimeters that pilots rely on to safely land planes in bad weather, posing safety concerns. Radio altimeters measure the height of planes above the ground.

Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson said forging ahead with this week’s activation “will result in widespread and unacceptable disruption as airplanes divert to other cities or flights are canceled.”

Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon Communications, and John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, wrote that they were willing to limit the service around some airports over the next six months in order for the airline industry to test whether the type of 5G service called C-Band is a real threat to aviation or a theoretical concern.

The FAA and the aviation industry would identify priority airports "where a buffer zone would permit aviation operations to continue safely while the FAA completes its assessments of the interference potential."

Airlines for America, or A4A as the group is called, said its 11 member airlines face the need to reroute or cancel “thousands” of flights, resulting in losses topping $1 billion.

The group said the new service will affect all three major airports in the New York City area — LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark, New Jersey — as well as O’Hare in Chicago, Logan in Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles International and San Francisco.

The FAA said in early December that it will restrict pilots from using automated landing systems at certain airports after the rollout of 5G or fifth-generation wireless service because it could interfere with radio altimeters.

Earlier Friday the two companies accused the industry of seeking to hold the deployment of the new bandwidth "hostage until the wireless industry agrees to cover the costs of upgrading any obsolete altimeters."

AT&T and Verizon Communications previously agreed to a one-month delay in 5G, which provides faster speeds when mobile devices connect to their networks and allows users to connect many devices to the internet without slowing it down.