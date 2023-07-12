Vermont

Vermont 3-year-old dies after falling into water storage tank near splash pad during summer camp

The state medical examiner's office determined the cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was an accident

By Marc Fortier

Facebook/Smuggler's Notch Resort

A 3-year-old Vermont boy has died after falling into a water storage tank near a splash pad during a summer camp at Smugglers' Notch Resort last week.

Vermont State Police said the boy, identified as Tate Holtzman, of Cambridge, died at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington over the weekend. The state medical examiner's office determined the cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was an accident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, state police said.

State police said emergency crews were called to the resort in Cambridge around 2:45 p.m. on July 6 for a report of a child who had fallen into a below-ground storage tank filled with water while walking in an area near an outdoor splash pad. On-duty lifeguards were able to free the boy from the basin, but initial investigation showed he was in the water for about 10 minutes before he was rescued.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The child had been participating in the Smugglers' Notch Resort day camp program at the time of the incident.

Cambridge Fire and Rescue assisted Vermont State Police at the scene. The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Department for Children and Families were also notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call state police at 802-878-7111.

