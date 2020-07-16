Vermont Awaits Test Results From Possible Coronavirus Outbreak

The Vermont Health Department is awaiting the results of hundreds of virus tests to determine the size of a potential outbreak in Manchester and Londonderry.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 58 positive cases had been found at a Manchester health clinic using a less reliable, but faster testing method.

Testing clinics were run Wednesday in Manchester and Londonderry.

The health department does not consider those tests to be positive until they have been confirmed by the more reliable method.

But all the potentially positive cases are being treated as though they are confirmed positives. People are being told to stay home and contact tracers are seeking the sources of the possible infections.