Vermont

Vermont Border Patrol agent killing: New details on firefight, US woman arrested

According to an FBI affidavit, Border Patrol Agent David Maland stopped American Teresa Youngblut and German Felix Baukholt on I-91 in Coventry on Monday because Baukholt appeared to have an expired visa

By NBC Boston Staff

Police cruisers near the scene of a shooting on I-91 in Coventry, Vermont, that involved a U.S. Border Patrol agent on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
WPTZ-TV

The FBI said Friday that it arrested a Washington state woman in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont this week.

Teresa Youngblut, 21, was charged in Monday's killing of Border Patrol Agent David Maland, the FBI said. It said Youngblut and a German man who died in the firefight had been under surveillance for several days.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to an FBI affidavit, Maland stopped Youngblut and Felix Baukholt on Interstate 91 in Coventry on Monday because Baukholt appeared to have an expired visa.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent has died, along with another person, in a shooting on I-91 in Vermont south of Canada, while a third person is in custody, the FBI says.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Youngblut is accused of firing at Maland and other officers. Baukholt attempted to draw a gun, the affidavit states.

Investigators had been performing “periodic surveillance” of the pair since Jan. 14 after an employee at a hotel where they were staying reported concerns about seeing Youngblut carrying a gun and both of them wearing all-black tactical gear. Investigators attempted to question them, but they declined to have an extended conversation and said they were in the area looking to buy property.

More on the fatal shooting of US Border Patrol Agent David Maland

Vermont Jan 20

Border Patrol agent among 2 dead in Vt. highway shooting near Canada, FBI says

Vermont Jan 21

Investigation continues after US border patrol agent was fatally shot in Vermont

Vermont Jan 22

Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont had long history of service, family says

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us