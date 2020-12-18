Vermont Gov. Scott to Give Coronavirus Update

Gov. Phil Scott is slated to give an update on Vermont's response to the coronavirus pandemic after the state administered its first doses of the vaccine earlier this week.

Scott is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

The first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was administered Tuesday to a nurse at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Later Tuesday, five nurses were vaccinated at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

The state could receive as many as 34,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of the month, though it will still be "several months" before the vaccine is available to many residents. Those who receive the first dose will receive a second dose of the vaccine in 21 days, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in a news conference Tuesday.

There were 136 new cases reported in Vermont Thursday and the state's death toll has reached 105.

Vermont saw its highest number of cases in one week ever last week. Cases rose for the sixteenth week in a row, but just by 6 percent, compared to a 50 percent increase from the week before.

Scott likened the perseverance of Vermonters to their determination to get through the cold winters, followed by the difficult mud season.

"We still have months of hard work ahead, that's why it marks the beginning of the end," Scott said Tuesday. "Time and time again, Vermonters reward my faith in them."

Scott said the first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer's vaccine arrived in the state Monday. The State Vaccine Depot and the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington each received 975 doses.

“This is an important milestone and an essential step toward defeating a virus that’s devastated families and businesses throughout Vermont and around the globe,” Scott said in a statement. “There is no better, safer or faster way to defeat this virus and work to rebuild our economy than a successful effort to make vaccines available to every single Vermonter. We are committed to working with our partners to get this done, so we can get through this and be stronger and more resilient than ever before.”

The Vermont Department of Health was allocated weekly shipments of 5,850 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine through December. On Tuesday, the Health Department will receive an additional 1,950 doses, and another 1,950 doses will ship later this week directly to pharmacies that have contracted with the federal government to administer vaccines at long-term care facilities. The Health Department, in coordination with the State Emergency Operations Center, will distribute vaccine to hospitals throughout the state.

Healthcare workers as well as those who live and work in long-term care facilities will be among the first to get the vaccine. People ages 65 and older, those with underlying conditions, along with essential workers are next in line to receive a vaccine.