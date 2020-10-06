WATCH LIVE: Vermont Gov. Gives Coronavirus Update Amid Outbreak

Gov. Phil Scott will give an update on the coronavirus crisis in Vermont at 11 a.m. Tuesday, a day after the state saw its largest single-day increase since June.

An outbreak at an apple orchard in Addison County accounted for more than two dozen of the 33 new cases reported by Vermont health officials Monday.

Officials said that 26 migrant workers at Champlain Orchards in Shoreham tested positive for the coronavirus, contributing to the biggest one-day increase in cases since June 3 in a state with a consistently low infection rate.

The apple pickers arrived Sept. 14 and were in quarantine when the Health Department learned one of them had tested positive, officials said. They arrived at New York's Kennedy Airport and took a bus together to Vermont. Where they are originally from remains unclear. Officials said people who picked apples or visited the farm stand are not at risk.

The outbreak is still under investigation.

Last week, Scott urged residents not to let their guard down despite the state's recent success in keeping the coronavirus in check.

"We continue to do well here in Vermont, and we're not seeing the jump in cases we thought we would at this point," he said. But he said other parts of the country and even Canada to the north are starting to see some upticks.

"I really need Vermonters to know how important it is to not become complacent," Scott said at his twice-weekly coronavirus briefing. "With the positive trend we've had for months, it can be easy to let your guard down. The safety measures we have in place are there for a reason, and they're working. But if we let up and get more relaxed, all the hard work we've done can slip away as well."

Some states like Hawaii, Montana and Wyoming have shown what can happen when residents stop wearing masks and practicing social distancing and good hygiene, according to Scott.

"We've put ourselves in a great position," Scott said. "We don't want to move backwards. But the future is really in our hands."