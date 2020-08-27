Vermont

Vermont Offering Extra Unemployment Benefits Via Trump Order

Some residents will be getting an extra $400 a week in benefits

By The Associated Press

Some unemployed Vermonters will be getting an extra $400 per week in benefits through an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Gov. Phil Scott announced that the state had received a nearly $36 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will provide eligible workers up to $300 a week.

The state is hoping to use $20 million in coronavirus relief funds to pay an additional $100 per week.

Trump authorized the payments earlier this month after Congress was unable to agree on an extension to a $600 per week benefit set up to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This added benefit is another necessary step as we continue to navigate the uncertainty that this once in a century crisis brings our way,” Scott said in a Tuesday statement. “Using Corona Relief Funds to add financial security and peace of mind to those hit hardest by the pandemic is crucial in supporting our economy, communities and families.”

