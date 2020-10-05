Vermont Reports Largest 1-day Increase in Coronavirus Cases Since Early June

The Vermont Health Department on Monday reported 33 new cases of the coronavirus, the largest one-day increase since June 3. Statistics posted to the department’s website said that 26 of the new cases were in Addison County.

Health Department and Agriculture officials planned a news conference in the afternoon to discuss the state’s investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at a farm in Addison County.

A Health Department spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Last week, Gov. Phil Scott urged residents not to let their guard down despite the state's recent success in keeping the coronavirus in check.

"We continue to do well here in Vermont, and we're not seeing the jump in cases we thought we would at this point," he said. But he said other parts of the country and even Canada to the north are starting to see some upticks.

"I really need Vermonters to know how important it is to not become complacent," Scott said at his twice weekly coronavirus briefing. "With the positive trend we've had for months, it can be easy to let your guard down. The safety measures we have in place are there for a reason, and they're working. But if we let up and get more relaxed, all the hard work we've done can slip away as well."

He said some states like Hawaii, Montana and Wyoming have shown what can happen when residents stop wearing masks and practicing social distancing and good hygiene.

"We've put ourselves in a great position," Scott said. "We don't want to move backwards. But the future is really in our hands."