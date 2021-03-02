Vermont to Expand COVID-19 Vaccines to Teachers

The state of Vermont is expanding the number of people eligible to be vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 to include teachers, Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday.

Beginning next week, Vermont will open vaccine eligibility to teachers, school staff and child care workers, the governor said during his twice-weekly virus briefing.

The expansion comes as the supply of available vaccine increased by the federal approval over the weekend of the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The state is also expanding eligibility to include people aged 16 to 64 who have pre-existing medical conditions that put them at higher risk of complications or death when infected with COVID-19.

Starting Monday, people with those conditions in the 55-to-64 age group will be able to make appointments. The younger group will be able to register the week after that.

This week, Vermont opened up vaccine eligibility to people aged 65 and over. Administration Secretary Mike Smith said that as of 9 a.m. Tuesday more than 20,200 people in that age group, estimated at about 42,000 people in Vermont, had registered to be vaccinated.