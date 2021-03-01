Vermonters 65 and Older May Now Register for Vaccine

The next Vermont age group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, people aged 65 and older, can now register for vaccine appointments.

Online and phone registrations opened on Monday.

Gov. Phil Scott said the emergency use authorization of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will allow the state to inoculate more people faster.

“This is another significant step forward in our work to end this pandemic and I join many in Vermont and across the country welcoming this news,” he said in a written statement on Saturday.

Following the 65 and older age group, Vermont will start vaccinating residents with certain high-risk health conditions. State officials are expected to discuss that phase on Tuesday.