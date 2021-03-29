Vermonters Aged 50 and Over Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

Vermonters aged 50 and over are now eligible for making appointments to be vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19.

The 50-and-up age band opened on Monday. The Vermont Health Department website began accepting appointments at 8:15 a.m.

Over the next three weeks, the age will drop for people to be eligible to make appointments to receive the vaccine.

On April 19, all adult Vermonters will be eligible to be vaccinated.

Gov. Phil Scott says he believes that if the vaccine supply remains adequate, by July 4, once all adults have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, life in Vermont will largely return to pre-pandemic normal.

“We need to get you vaccinated just as soon as we can and as soon as you are eligible,” Scott said Friday.

While Vermonters are waiting to get vaccinated they should be smart about limiting their interactions with others, wearing masks, keeping a distance from others and getting tested when not feeling well.