Vice President Harris to Visit New Haven Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Connecticut. She will travel to New Haven on Friday, according to a news release from the office of the Vice President.

“I am excited to hear that Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to New Haven to join Congresswomen DeLauro and Hayes," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement.

"This is critical in emphasizing the importance of the American Rescue Plan, and how our leaders at the Federal Government are working tirelessly to help those who are struggling, especially in our community." he Tweeted. I especially want to thank Rep. DeLauro for fighting for decades on the child tax credit.”

No additional information about the visit was immediately released.

The vice president’s visit comes weeks after First Lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the former commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Education, came to Connecticut and visited a school in Meriden.

First Lady Jill Biden accompanied United States Secretary of Education Secretary Miguel to Connecticut on Wednesday and had some words for Connecticut teachers.

More information will be posted once it is available.

