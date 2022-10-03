Kamala Harris to Visit Central Conn. State University Wednesday

KAMALA HARRIS

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a stop at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Wednesday.

CCSU president Zulma Toro sent an email to students and staff Monday announcing the vice president's planned visit.

Harris will take part in a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights along with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood, according to Toro. The event will take place in Torp Theatre.

Hayes is up for reelection in November against former state senator George Logan. Campaign ads supporting Hayes have portrayed Logan as someone who would vote to restrict abortion rights if elected. Logan has denied that.

The CCSU email said more details about Harris' visit, including ticket information, would be released later on Monday.

