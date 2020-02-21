Victoria Secret Sold + White Elephant Palm Beach Opening | The Snap

Today Anna Rossi & Derek Zagami are breaking down trending topics.

By Derek Zagami

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Victoria’s Secret just announced they will be selling the majority share of the iconic lingerie company. Brands like Spanx, Third Love, Commando, and Skims have been growing in popularity and offer an inclusive range of shapes, sizes and styles that *support* women.

Celebrity stylists have long been using shape ware to give their clients an extra edge and confidence on the red carpet and now it’s going main stream.

Nantucket’s White Elephant Hotel is bringing its deluxe New England Charm to Palm Beach, Florida. They will be opening this spring down south after renovating the historic Bradley Port Hotel.

