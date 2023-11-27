Philadelphia Eagles

Video: Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson appears to shove Eagles fan

Security eventually intervened and the fan continued to shout toward the Buffalo players as they walked away

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson confronted Eagles fans and appeared to shove one of them in the waning moments of Buffalo's loss to Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and other Bills players walked from the sideline toward the front row of stands at Lincoln Financial Field and started jawing at Eagles fans. Phillips got close to the face of one fan before Lawson walked up and seemingly made physical contact with the spectator, according to video circulating on social media.

Security eventually intervened and the fan continued to shout toward the Buffalo players. Defensive end Leonard Floyd tried to defuse the situation and walked the players back to the sideline.

The Bills did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Sunday night.

The Eagles beat the Bills 37-34 in overtime.

