Video shows moment driver loses control and slams into other motorist on California freeway

It is unclear what caused the driver to crash.

A video making the rounds on social media Wednesday shows a driver traveling erratically on a Southern California freeway then seemingly lose control of their vehicle and crash into another motorist.

The incident occurred at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday after the driver of a Subaru side-swept a big rig on the southbound 805 Freeway in San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol. The video, which was posted to X, begins with the driver of a crossover traveling on a hill off the side of the freeway before entering the lanes.

After seemingly gaining control of the vehicle, the driver is then seen traveling onto the 163 south on-ramp. The driver is then seen losing control of the vehicle again, veering across the rest of the freeway before crashing into a Ford SUV and then rolling over near the Genesee Avenue exit.

The drivers of the Subaru and Ford were taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

It is unclear what caused the driver to crash. DUI is not a suspected factor in the incident, CHP said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CHP San Diego at 858-293-6000.

