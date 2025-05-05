Miami

Lamborghini yacht sinking caught on camera as US Coast Guard rescues 32 people

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the 63-foot luxury boat started taking on water near Monument Island and Star Island around 5 p.m. Saturday.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

New video shows the aftermath from a Lamborghini yacht that partially sank over the weekend off Miami Beach and led to more than 30 people needing to be rescued.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the 63-foot luxury boat started taking on water near Monument Island and Star Island around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The boat was carrying 32 people who were rescued. No injuries were reported.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Video posted on social media showed a large group of women on the boat as it started sinking.

Photos released by the Coast Guard showed crews responding and the yacht partially submerged.

Over 30 people had to be rescued after a Lamborghini yacht partially sank off Miami Beach.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 7 hours ago

Live updates: Trump to meet with Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina

Holidays 2 mins ago

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo in 2025: Its history and meaning

Other video showed the yacht bobbing in the water after its occupants were rescued.

It's unknown who owns the boat or what caused it to sink.

Coast Guard officials said commercial salvage was trying to recover the boat, and added it's not a hazard to navigation.

This article tagged under:

MiamiCaught on Camera
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us