Port St. Lucie

Video shows aide allegedly abusing special needs student on bus in Florida

Aviesar Pinillos, 43, was charged with abuse of a child without great bodily harm

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance video on a bus captured an aide allegedly abusing a 9-year-old special needs student in Port St. Lucie.

Aviesar Pinillos, 43, was charged with abuse of a child without great bodily harm.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

He has since bonded out following his arrest.

According to Port St. Lucie Police, the video shows Pinillos on a bus from Northport K-8 School shaking and screaming at a little girl for not sitting down in her seat.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Pinillos was then seen walking up to the student and forcefully sat her down while she screamed "Don't touch me."

Police said the incident took place in March.

Police Chief Leo Niemczyk called Pinillos’ behavior “unacceptable”

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 17 mins ago

Gunman who killed 23 in racist attack at Texas Walmart offered plea deal to avoid death penalty

Trump Administration 24 mins ago

Trump signs action overhauling US elections, including requiring proof of citizenship

“Any reasonable adult would feel angry seeing one of our most vulnerable members of the society victimized in that way,” said Niemczyk.

St. Lucie Public Schools said Pinillos is no longer a bus aide and is currently assigned away from students while they wait for "A recommendation for termination."

This article tagged under:

Port St. Lucie
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us