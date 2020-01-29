Mystery Hero Saves Dog Lost in Middle of NYC Highway

A mystery Samaritan was hailed as a hero after he was seen in the middle of FDR Drive, rescuing a lost dog that had halted traffic.

The dog, a 4-year-old Shiba Inu named Daiki, was safely reunited with his owners Monday night thanks to the stranger who hopped on the northbound lanes of the busy parkway near the Manhattan Bridge, according to NYPD Sgt. Carlos Nieves.

A cellphone video captured by Steven M. Caruso of Brooklyn showed traffic at a standstill as the rescuer kneeled next to Daiki in the middle lane.

Nieves said the man who risked his life to save the dog didn't give his name but told him that he's actually afraid of dogs.