Video Shows Confrontation Between Maine Mother and School Bus Driver

A mother of a Maine eighth-grader says she was in the doors of a school bus as the driver pulled away -- and that there is video of the incident.

Emily Poitras, who lives in Lovell, Maine said she was asking the driver about any problems on the bus on Tuesday afternoon after her daughter texted her saying the driver had become contentious towards students.

Poitras decided to meet her daughter to find out what had been happening, and chose to film the incident on her cell phone. She provided video and another from a security camera showing the exterior of the bus to NECN/NBC 10 Boston.

Both appear to show the driver beginning to move the bus away from where it had stopped with Poitras between the doors.

“I actually had to run a couple steps with the bus so I wouldn’t fall,” she said.

Poitras said that she had since filed a formal complaint with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and notified the superintendent of her school district, MSAD 72.

She believes the driver was employed by the school system.



NECN and NBC10 Boston reached out to both the sheriff’s office for information about an investigation into the incident, and to the school district to ask about the bus driver.

Neither responded immediately to phone messages.