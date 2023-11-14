Florida

Video shows group of otters taunting alligator in Florida

The video, captured in Lake Hollingsworth, Florida, shows three otters heading into a lake where an alligator is swimming

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Most Floridians know the importance of staying away from alligators in ponds, but video captured in Florida shows a group of otters playing near a gator without a care.

The video, captured in Lake Hollingsworth, Florida, shows three otters heading into a lake where an alligator is swimming.

The gator appears to swim closer and then stops with its snout sticking out of the water,

When the otters spot it, they start darting back and forth, almost like they are taunting the predator.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us