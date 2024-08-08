Italy

Video shows moment Steve Jobs' former superyacht collides with yacht in Italy

Steve Job's Venus cost $120 million when it was built in 2012

By Gerardo Pons

Venus superyacht.
ED OUDENAARDEN/AFP via Getty Images

Video posted on social media shows the moment Steve Jobs' former superyacht Venus collided with another yacht in Naples, Italy.

The video, posted by Mexican telecom billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego on X, shows the moment the 257-foot-long Venus, now owned by Steve Jobs' former wife Laurene Powell Jobs, collided with Pliego's 344 foot-long Lady Moura on July 22.

"You guys won't believe this, but our yacht was hit while we were in Naples," Pliego wrote to his followers on X. "Apple founder Steve Jobs' yacht (now owned by his wife Laurene) hit us while we were anchored off Naples."


Pliego added his boat only suffered a few large scratches, which "will cost a lot to repair."

"I would like to know what the (Venus) captain and crew were doing that they didn't see a yacht the size of mine in front of them."

In a statement to Business Insider, Emerson Collective, an organization that Powell Jobs founded and is president of, said the collision happened while both boats were anchoring off Naples, adding only the crew was onboard.

Designed by famed French architect Philippe Starck, Steve Job's Venus cost $120 million when it was built in 2012. The boat had its first voyage shortly after the Apple cofounder's death.

This article tagged under:

Italy
