Surveillance video captures person in bunny suit burglarize Illinois laundromat

By NBC Chicago Staff

Police in Quincy are searching for a suspect after surveillance video captured a person dressed in a bunny suit entering a laundromat before stealing several items inside.

The video captures the burglar inside Winners Wash Laundromat early Thursday morning, taking various items throughout the building and stowing them away in a backpack.

The suspect did not appear to violently enter the building, with surveillance footage showing the burglar duck beneath an opening of some sort to both enter and exit the building.

Quincy police are asking anyone that may have information on the case to contact them at 217-228-4470.

Quincy is located along the Mississippi River on the Missouri border, located just under 300 miles from Chicago.

