Video Shows Police Car Drive Through Crowd in Washington; At Least 2 Injured

At least two people were injured when a police officer plowed his car through a crowd of pedestrians that had gathered around him and were pounding on the car's windows in downtown Tacoma on Saturday night, officials said.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. as about 100 people were blocking an intersection and watching several cars spinning in circles, according to a police statement.

A police car arrived, then drove through the crowd after people tried to block the vehicle, a witness said.

Video posted on social media shows the police car hitting several people and running over at least one person.

“He had tire marks all over his body,” witness Cory Le told KTBS-TV. “Belly out. His shoes were off. Honestly, it was like something out of a movie."

Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow told The News Tribune of Tacoma that police were notified of the crowd shortly after 6 p.m.

Haddow said a responding officer used his car’s bullhorn to address the crowd. The crowd then began pounding on his windows, she said.

“The officer, fearing for his safety, tried to back up, but was unable to do so because of the crowd,” Tacoma Police said in a statement. That prompted him to speed out of the scene for his own safety, police said.

One person sustained cuts in the collision and was taken to a hospital, Haddow said.

A second person was treated at the hospital and released, NBC's Seattle affiliate KING-TV reports.

The officer involved has been placed on paid leave and an independent investigation is underway, according to KING-TV.

Interim Police Chief Mike Ake released a statement saying he was concerned about another “use of deadly force incident,” and promised his department's full cooperation in the investigation.

Social media users referred to the event as a "car meet," with some accounts posting videos of people in cars doing donuts in the intersection while some in the crowd filmed on their phones, NBC News reports. Videos posted of the car stunts in what appeared to be the same intersection showed similar tire marks in the road as those seen in videos posted of the Tacoma police vehicle.

Police did not characterize the crowd that blocked the Tacoma intersection.