WATCH: Florida man with shotgun climbs through Checkers drive-thru window

The brazen attack lasted less than 30 seconds and happened on Feb. 13 at around 2 a.m. at the fast food restaurant.

Surveillance video shows how a man climbed through the window of a Checkers in North Miami, Florida, shotgun in hand, and allegedly robbed the restaurant as workers hid. 

The brazen attack lasted less than 30 seconds and happened at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the fast food restaurant on Northwest 37th Avenue. 

Loubens Moricette, 37, stood before a judge on Wednesday facing charges of armed robbery, burglary, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and resisting without violence in the crime.

Witnesses said Moricette pointed the gun at a female employee, forcing her to walk away. Video showed how she runs as he hoists himself inside through the window. 

Moricette allegedly went to the cash register once in the Checkers, and took an unspecified amount of cash before climbing back through the window and into his car.

Another two victims, also employees of the establishment, managed to hide in a back office. Neither were injured. 

Judge Mindy Glazer said Moricette admitted to the crime when he was arrested. 

He was denied bond and remains at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

